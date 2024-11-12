Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Florida Senator Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State and Congressman Mike Waltz as his National Security Advisor.

Rubio, 53, is considered to be a friend of India and has been an advocate of the India-US relationship, while Waltz, 50, is an old-India hand and has been co-chair of the Congressional Caucus for India and Indian Americans for years.

By picking Rubio and Waltz as his top diplomat and NSA guarantees a continuation of bi-partisan support and further strengthening of India-US relationship under the second Trump administration.

The news of these two major appointments came as the Republican party won a majority in the House of Representatives, thus giving Trump control over both the wings of the US Congress.

The role of NSA does not require Senate confirmation.

There has been no official statement from the Trump Transition Team.

“I’m thrilled for my friend, Florida colleague, and our next Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He will restore American leadership around the world, especially in Latin America, as he represents the United States with dignity and courage!” Florida Senator Rick Scott said.

Scott is seeking to be the Senate Majority Leader, which is currently being held by Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer.

“I am thrilled that President Trump has chosen Rep. Mike Waltz to serve as his National Security Adviser. There is no one more capable or qualified for this crucial role,” said Congressman Mike Rogers, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee,

“As a Green Beret, Rep. Waltz bravely fought to defend our nation. As a leader on the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Waltz has continued to work around the clock to bolster US national security. Our national security is in good hands with Rep. Waltz at the helm,” Rogers said.

Waltz, a Trump loyalist, is a combat-decorated Green Beret who served in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa. He would be the first former Green Beret to hold the role.

Waltz has served in Congress since 2019. He has called for Europe to do more to support Ukraine and for the US to be more stringent with its support, aligning with a key foreign policy goal of the president-elect. He has also been a staunch critic of the Biden administration’s 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, The Hill reported.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced the nomination of former Congressman from New York, Lee Zeldin, as The Administrator of The United States Environmental Protective Agency (EPA).

“Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way,” Trump said.

He earlier nominated Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to serve in his Cabinet as United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

“Elise is a strong and very smart America First fighter. She graduated from Harvard University, with honours, was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, and is the highest ranking woman in Congress, as the House Republican Conference Chair,” Trump said.

“She was the first Member of Congress to endorse me and has always been a staunch advocate. Elise is a senior Member of the House Armed Services Committee, and the House Intelligence Committee, and led the charge against antisemitism on college campuses. She will be an incredible Ambassador to the United Nations, delivering Peace through Strength and America First National Security policies!” said the president-elect.

PTI