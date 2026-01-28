Washington: US President Donald Trump Wednesday threatened an attack on Iran.

It remains unclear what Trump will decide about using force against Iran, though he laid down two red lines – the killing of peaceful demonstrators and the possible mass execution of detainees.

At least 6,221 people have been killed in Iran’s bloody crackdown on demonstrations, with many more feared dead, activists said Wednesday.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!”

Mentioning the June strikes on Iran, Trump wrote: “The next attack will be far worse!”

AP