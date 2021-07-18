Of course, the role of diet is very important to bring a healthy glow on the face, but along with it, skin care also matters. As the seasons change, the way of skin care also changes. Humidity during the rainy season makes the skin sticky. One must know about how to avoid this problem.

So today in this article we will tell you about some packs which can solve this problem to a great extent.

Banana Pack: Banana is a great fruit for both skin and hair which makes your face soft and glowing. You can use it in many ways, out of which we will tell you two ways today.

First method- Take a ripe banana and mash it and mix honey in it. Now apply it on the face and let it dry. Then clean it with normal water.

Second method- Make a fine paste by grinding mint leaves. Add mashed banana to it and prepare a smooth paste. Apply it on the face and keep it for at least 10 minutes. Use lukewarm water to remove it.

Egg face pack: The protein present in eggs is very beneficial for health as well as for the skin. If you have oily skin then you must use it. For this, mix honey in the white part of the egg and apply it on the face. Then wash off it normal water.

Sandalwood face pack: Along with keeping the skin cool, sandalwood also removes blemishes. You will start seeing the difference only after a few weeks of use of sandalwood. To make its face pack, mix turmeric in sandalwood powder and prepare a smooth paste with rose water. After washing the face, apply this face pack and keep it for at least 15-20 minutes. After that wash off with normal water.