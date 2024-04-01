Paralakhemundi: Two districts of Odisha and the Andhra Pradesh government are engaged in a tug-of-war over a remote village, which as per records, lies in Gajapati district. The residents of ‘Gudikhudi’ village still are not aware of the district and state the hamlet belongs to. As per location, Gudikhudi village lies under Gangabada panchayat in Raygad block of Gajapati district with about 50 families residing in it.

However, the village located along the borders of Andhra and Ganjam with Gajapati district, has become a bone of contention. In fact, the Ganjam district administration calls it ‘Abandia’ village while Andhra officials have named it ‘Gudikhola’. And as it has done in the past, the Andhra Pradesh government is trying its best to woo the residents of the village to come under its wings. In the ensuing tug of war, the villagers are at a loss as to whom will they approach in case of any official necessity.

Sources pointed out that the apathetic attitude of the officials of Gajapati district has led to such a situation. They also pointed out that officials of the Andhra Pradesh government visit the ‘Gudikhudi’ village regularly to inquire about the welfare of the people, something that their counterparts of Gajapati district rarely do.

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a number of welfare programmes in the village so that in future it can include the village within its boundaries.

In fact houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) also create a lot of confusion. The house built for Sabita Sabar has plaque claiming that it is in ‘Abandia’ village of Ganjam district. Similarly, several other houses depict they belong to Andhra Pradesh and that they have been built by the neighbouring state. However, the address mentioned at the Anganwadi centre in the village shows that it is located in Gajapati district.

Locals have alleged that unless the Gajapati district administration acts fast, then in the near future, Andhra will grab the village.

Such is the situation that many residents of the village possess two Aadhaar cards, the same number of ration and voter identity cards, one each from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. They are deriving benefits from both the state governments like drawing rations twice and may even vote twice in the upcoming elections. However, the real problem lies elsewhere. If the issuance of these dual cards is probed, there is every possibility that they will lose their identities.

Local intelligentsias have demanded that the Revenue Department conduct a fresh survey, demarcate the fringe village and provide service to the villagers from the Odisha government. They feel that it is the only option to prevent the Andhra Pradesh government from laying claim on the fringe village as its own.

PNN