Ankara: Turkey plans to have a total of 10 satellites in space by 2023 as part of its national space programme, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“This satellite marks another turning point in our space adventure. With the national space programme, it is our duty of honor to defend our country’s rights in space just like on land, at sea and in air,” Erdogan said at a ceremony to mark the TURKSAT 5B satellite’s entry into service.

The TURKSAT 5B satellite, launched in 2021, will serve for approximately 30 years and ensure the protection of the country’s frequency and region rights, Erdogan said, adding that it is critically important for securing military communications, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Having launched TURKSAT 5A and TURKSAT 5B last year, we have become one of the few countries capable of sending two satellites to space in the same year,” Erdogan said.

Turkey already launched TURKSAT 3A in 2008, TURKSAT 4A in 2014, and TURKSAT 4B in 2015.

The Turkish President also revealed that Turkey would launch the IMECE, the country’s domestically produced surveillance satellite, and the TURKSAT 6A in 2023.

Turkey’s national space programme aims to send a space vehicle to the Moon, train scientists for international space programs, and make investments in the space industry, Erdogan said.