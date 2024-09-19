Ankara: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has described the waves of exploding communication devices as a strategy by Israel to expand the war in Gaza to Lebanon.

Fidan, in an interview with the state-run Anadolu Agency Thursday, also voiced concerns over a wider regional conflict.

“We have seen that (Israel) has, step by step, started to escalate (the conflict) toward Lebanon,” he said.

Pagers and walkie-talkies used mainly by members of the militant Hezbollah group exploded in different parts of Lebanon over the past two days, killing dozens and wounding 3,000 people.

“The escalation in the region is really worrying,” Fidan said. “We have reached the point where these operations being carried out by Israel are increasingly turning more provocative and in return, Hezbollah, Iran and other elements that are close to them are being faced with no other option than to respond.”

AP