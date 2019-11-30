Kaliapani: Apart from various development measures, the state government has begun a move to ensure livelihood for Juanga tribals in Nagada under Sukinda block of Jajpur district. To properly implement the state government’s programme, the Khadi and Industrial Board Secretary Saroj Patel visited the area Thursday.

A team comprising GMR IC (Jagatpur) Manoj Behera, District Project Officer of Odisha Livelihood Mission Banajakanta Mahari accompanied Patel during his visit.

Patel first visited the farmland where tribals raised various crops. He held discussions with the officer on how to augment income of the Juanga tribals.

Patel underscored the need for cultivation of turmeric, bamboos and bee-keeping because tribals can get more income from this farming with a little investment.

Earlier, the state government had provided various equipment to tribals for generating products from bamboos like baskets, mats, fish traps, cradle and various household items. Beehive boxes were also provided to them for bee-keeping farming.

However, not enough attention was paid to the importance of turmeric farming in the area. During interaction with the team, the Juanga community observed that since their area is hilly and geo-climatic condition is suitable for turmeric farming, turmeric cultivation should be encouraged.

The officials also discussed marketing scope for papaya, radish, yam, sweet potato and other vegetables produced by the tribals outside the Juanga area to ensure proper price of their produce.