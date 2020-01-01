Hindsight is always 20X20. Nonetheless, as it is but human frailty (or strength) to sustain itself on hope, hopefully the New Year 2020 and the new decade will offer us the clarity we need with the necessary foresight. The year past has clearly left us with some terrible pain points to fix. Chief among them, owing to its freshness in memory, is the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was bulldozed through both Houses of Parliament on the back of brute majority the ruling combine enjoys in the Lower House and machinations in the Upper House. It is unfathomable why the government legislated such an Act, at a time when the nation is witnessing an economic downturn — a more serious issue that deserves unwavering attention of the whole system. It is clear from the distrust that leading financial bodies such as the IMF are showing towards India’s financial situation that things are not working as expected for the government. It is obvious that the many measures the government has attempted have not borne fruit as they have not inspired confidence in the industry. Sectors that are key to industrial growth, such as Small and Medium Enterprises, are yet to recover from the blow that demonetisation and GST have dealt them. Their situation can look up only if a favourable environment is created for them to thrive. But when international bodies such as the IMF create a negative impression about the country in international forums, investor confidence is bound to dip, irrespective of what the government does to win elections.

The biggest threat to India emerges from the social indicators. BJP has always had this image of being communal in its outlook. The image has only gained greater definition in the year past, particularly with the way key judgements have turned in favour of the ruling combine and the way they have gone about demolishing key principles enshrined in the Constitution. In reality, the Constitution itself stands in a tattered shape. The BJP believes that the majority will stand by it covertly if not overtly for all the actions it is seen to be taking in their favour. However, things are changing quickly and they need to be prepared for a possible shock. If the party believed that the vote it had received at the last two general elections were based on communal polarisation, it is in for a surprise. The votes definitely turned in the name of development and against corruption.

One solace, perhaps, is that the Congress is yet to emerge from its intoxication with dynastic politics. Even as the party celebrated 135 years of its existence, the lack of inner-party democracy was quite evident. Although the party is working hard to gain some traction out of the agitations against the CAA, it might be doing much more damage to the country than it can bargain for. The global perception of a violent and irresponsible nation can depress the economy for very long, and irrespective of who wins the election, the damage will be hard to undo. At the same time, it must be mentioned that while the Congress is trying to edge in, the anti CAA agitations are definitely not a creation of any political party. That our minds are fogged up and blinkered by fears of multiple forms is bound to reflect in our behaviour with finances. It will only deepen the crisis.

The policy paralysis of the day is mirrored in the Delhi weather. The capital city is blanketed by heavy fog of the kind seen about 118 years ago. It obviously will be exacerbated by emissions from multiple sources, including vehicles and industries. The fog must lift and positivity should replace fear in the minds of citizens. Conscious efforts are essential to return to positivity. Globally there are tiny rays of hope for such positivity as seen in the likes of Greta Thunberg, the young climate activist. Such vision as Greta’s is essential for the country and the world to rise from the morass.

We hope that 2020 should be our turning point to a better future. We hope and wish our readers, advertisers and well wishers have a wonderful new year and a splendid new decade. Let the darkness and evil of the past be discarded into oblivion.