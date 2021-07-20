Dhenkanal: A day after carcasses of two elephants were recovered from a jungle in Keonjhar district, a tusker was found dead near Thenga village under Hindol forest range in Dhenkanal district Tuesday.

Some local residents initially spotted the carcass. They immediately informed other villagers and the forest department.

While the pachyderm is suspected to be 7 to 8 years old, the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. The forest officials said the postmortem report will pour more light on the cause of death.

According to the villagers, the tusker was roaming in a herd of 12 elephants in the jungle nearby.

Notably, two elephant carcasses were recovered from Raba village under Kushakala panchayat in Bhuyan Juang Pirh forest range in Keonjhar district Monday morning. The carcasses were of a female elephant and a calf.

According to local residents, a herd of elephants had strayed into the village Sunday night. They found two pachyderms lying dead Monday morning and immediately informed the forest department.

On being informed, DFO Swayam Mallick and a team had reached the spot and recovered the carcasses and sent them for autopsy. After postmortem, the carcasses were buried following the norms, it was learnt.

