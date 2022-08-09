Tensa (Odisha): For the past few days, a tusker separated from its herd has been unleashing a reign of terror in some villages under Koida forest range of Sundargarh district. Sunday night, the tusker went on a damaging spree at Baladihi and Podadihi villages near Ranishola forest. People are now fearful of stepping out of their houses due to the rogue tusker.

The tusker damaged the house of Rabi Patar at Baladihi. His family was asleep Sunday night when the animal tried to pull down the house, but they managed to escape and hid in a maize farm. Later neighbours raised an alarm and drove the tusker away by bursting crackers.

Later, the animal damaged the houses of two other people at Podadihi. Their family members however, managed to flee from there.

Upset over the persistent tusker menace, residents of four villages had gheraoed the Koida forest office. They demanded that the forest department take immediate step to drive away the animal and assess the extent of damage for release of compensation.

The villagers informed Tuesday that till now, no steps have been taken to drive away the elephant. It is in close vicinity of the village and is damaging and destroying crops on a regular basis.