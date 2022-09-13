Mumbai: Actor Tusshar Kapoor Tuesday announced that his upcoming movie Maarrich will be released in theatres December 9.

Also starring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, the movie is Kapoor’s second film as a producer after the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii through his banner Tusshar Entertainment House.

Billed as a whodunit, Maarrich is written and directed by Dhruv Lather, and features Kapoor in the role of a police officer.

“This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. Maarrich is my second film after Laxmii as a producer and I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long time.

“The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it’s very different from the work that I have been associated with earlier, I hope the audiences like this new shade of mine. Super excited to bring ‘Maarrich’ to the audiences in cinemas December 9,” Kapoor said in a statement.

Kapoor and Shah previously starred together in the 2011 acclaimed film, The Dirty Picture.

Maarrich is presented by Tusshar Entertainment House in association with NH Studios.

Besides Kapoor, Narendra Hirawat and Shreyans Hirawat serve as producers. Girish Johar and Priyank V Jain are the co-producers.