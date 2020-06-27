Tuticorin: The entire world rose in unison and demanded justice for the death of the black man George Floyd due to police atrocity. Back home, the death of Tuticorin father-son duo allegedly in police custody has caused a mass protest across Tamil Nadu.

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) were picked up for questioning by the cops June 19 in Sathankulam police for violating lockdown rules. The police said that the duo kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. The duo was taken in custody and was brutally beaten up resulting in their deaths in consecutive days, June 22 and June 23.

After the news broke, people across several parts of Tamil Nadu condemned the police brutality and demanded justice for the family of the father-son duo.

Many celebrities from down south including Khushbu, Jayam Ravi and director Karthik Subbaraj decided to become vocal about this condemnable act and took to Twitter to demand justice.

Actress cum politician Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter to write pen down this call for justice “Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix (sic).”

Actor Jayam Ravi called it an inhuman act and demanded justice.”#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix No one is above the law, justice must be done for this inhuman act (sic),” he wrote on Twitter

Here are some other tweets from across the country.

