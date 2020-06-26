Tuticorin: Protests erupted in Thoothukudi Wednesday, June 24, over the custodial deaths of two shopkeepers in Tamil Nadu. In spite of the strict lockdown being implemented in parts of the State, the traders association of Tamil Nadu has announced their decision to shut shops across the State to protest against the death of two shopkeepers,Jayraj and his son Fenix, in Tuticorin (Thoothukudi), a coastal town in south Tamil Nadu.

The deceased have been identified as Jayaraj (59) and his son Fenix (31). Two sub-inspectors have been suspended.The President of the Tamil Nadu Traders Association (TNTA) Vellaiyan, explained that the association would close all shutters down for a day to protest against the chilling case of police brutality.

According to the protesters and other local residents, Jayaraj along with Fenix ran a mobile shop named APJ in the town. Friday, he closed his shop around 8:15 pm. Personnel from the Sathankulam police station, who were on patrol duty, reportedly pulled him up for running the store beyond the permitted time, and an argument took place.

The argument reportedly escalated when the police manhandled Jayaraj thereby prompting Fenix to intervene. The duo was then taken to Sathankulam police station and was allegedly brutally assaulted by two sub-inspectors.

Several eyewitnesses and bystanders privy to the information stated that after having been attacked and by the cops the duo complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital, only hours after being remanded in the Kovilpatti Sub-Jail. It was later reported that Fenix had died in hospital and a few hours following that his father died as well.

DMK Friday announced Rs 25 lakh to the family of the father-son duo.

“Jayaraj and Benicks were tortured and killed by the Sathankulam police. Injuries on their bodies were confirmed in the medical report as the autopsy report is awaited,” said DMK president Stalin.

