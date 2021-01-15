Mumbai: Actress Nia Sharma, who is always in the news for her glamorous lifestyle, gifted herself a new car this year. The actress shared this news with her fans through social media.

Nia has bought a Volvo XC90, which is worth around Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

In her post, she was seen wearing a monochrome outfit that comprised of a white oversized t-shirt, loose pants and white boots. Her brother Vinay Sharma was also seen in one of the pictures. Keeping the caption short and to the point, Nia wrote, “You can’t buy Happiness but you can buy cars and that’s pretty much the same thing ! @vinayyshrma.”

Notably, Volvo XC90 is a premium SUV that combines advanced safety and comfort, designed for ultimate elegance and capacity with all seven passengers in mind. Its price starts at Rs. 80.95 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.31 crore.

On professional front, the actress revealed the first look of her upcoming song Gale Lagana Hai, earlier today. Co-starring Shivin Narang , the upcoming track is crooned by singer sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. It is all set to release 18th January.