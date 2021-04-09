Mumbai: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel has questioned the partial lockdown and restrictions imposed in Maharashtra April 4 till April 30.

The actor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Actors CAN shoot for their projects. Cricketers CAN continue to play their matches, day or night. Politicians CAN hold rallies with thousands of people. States CAN conduct elections and expect you to come out to vote BUT the common man CANNOT go to work (sic).” He also used the hashtags ‘#Stupid’ and ‘#Outrightsenseless’ in his post.

Another actor Nakuula Mehta also has same opinion, “Political rallies – Not needed, Bollywood Awards Shows – Nah, Religious Gathering – No, Kumbh Mela – Deffo not BUT ALONE IN CAR – YAAAS (sic)!!!!!”

He was reacting to the new rule in Delhi that requires wearing a mask inside a car even while driving alone.

The night curfew in Maharashtra will remain in force from 8 pm to 7 am every day. All shops and establishments providing essential goods or services will be allowed to remain open.