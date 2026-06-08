Aska: A fire broke out at the office of the Superintendent of the Aska Postal Division in Aska town, while another blaze erupted in the paediatric ward of the Chhatrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital in Ganjam district Sunday evening.

The fire at the postal division office, located on the upper floor of the Head Post Office building at Hatapada Chhak, caused extensive damage to furniture, computers and official records.

According to reports, the blaze started around 5pm, shortly after a thunderstorm.

Firefighters battled the flames for a prolonged period before bringing the situation under control.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in the paediatric ward of the Chhatrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital, triggering panic among patients and attendants. A child undergoing treatment in the ward was immediately evacuated.

Thick smoke from the ward spread through the hospital, prompting patients and their relatives in nearby wards to rush outside.

In one instance, a man carried his ailing mother out of the building, fearing the fire might spread.

Firefighters responded quickly and brought the blaze under control before it could cause major damage.

Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit may have caused both fires.