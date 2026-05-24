Bhopal: Former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, a Noida woman who died at her marital home in Bhopal May 12 due to alleged dowry harassment, was cremated Sunday after a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi completed the second postmortem of her body.

Emotional scenes unfolded at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal, where the last rites were performed after 5 PM. Twisha’s mother and other members of the family were inconsolable as the funeral pyre was lit after performing rituals.

“Today, we are going to bid farewell to a daughter, a sister, a friend and an innocent life. The daughter who had begun a new phase of life with dreams has left us all too soon. The vacant eyes of parents, shattered dreams, and every passing moment spent waiting for justice raise a silent question before society,” Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, told media earlier in the day.

Twisha (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.

The police have registered an FIR against Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer, and her mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala Singh on charges of harassment for dowry.

Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur Friday after remaining absconding for 10 days. A Bhopal court Saturday sent him to a seven-day police remand.