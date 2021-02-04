Mumbai: Twitter has deleted some tweets of Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut for violating the platform’s rules on hate speech.

“We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options,” Twitter said in a statement.

Tweets which were deleted are related to the farmers’ movement in India.

Earlier, Ranaut called the protestors ‘terrorists’ and said that they were trying to divide India. She also called international pop-star Rihanna a ‘fool’. She then called Actress Taapsee pannu ‘B grade’ while replying to one of her tweets.

She also called singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh – with whom she has had ugly and rambling exchanges on Twitter — a ‘Khalistani’.

On the other hand, Hindi film actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor, among others, all used similar language in Twitter posts Wednesday, calling for unity.

Their tweets came after international personalities such as Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and Greta Thunberg tweeted in favour of the farmers’ protest in India. Soon, the Indian celebrities were reacting to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the issue.

The similarity between the tweets of Akshay and Saina was not missed by netizens, who minced no words while pointing it out on social media. Soon, #SpinelessCelebs was trending on Twitter.

