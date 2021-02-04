Mumbai: International singer Rihanna’s tweet supporting farmer’s protest has created a ruckus in the country.

Hindi film industry celebrities are also divided into two groups. Many celebs are advising Rihanna to not meddle with India’s ‘internal matters’, while some are appreciating her tweet.

Taapsee Pannu is one of the few Indian celebrities who came in support of Rihanna.

Taapsee also taunted those criticizing Rihanna’s tweet and gave them some sage advice.

Taapsee wrote, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her misinformed and crass replies on social media quickly jumped to the scene to launch another vile attack on Taapsee.

“B grade logon ki B grade thinking, one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai …. free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano… iss desh ka bojh… that’s why I call them B grade … ignore them free loaders …,” tweeted Kangana.

“Teri maa ko main gali doon it will rattle your belief dumbo? National platforms pe uska apman karu… I know you will strengthen your love not do anything tabhi toh tere jaise dusaron ki rotiyon pe palne wale paltu hote hain…kabhi kuch aur nahin ban pate, chup kar aab,” she added in another tweet much to the disgust of many social media users.

