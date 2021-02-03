Mumbai: Who is Rihanna? The International pop star has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms after she extended her support towards the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

‘Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest,” she tweeted.

Soon, he tweet went viral and has collected likes and retweets in lakhs.

Since then, there has been continuous discussion about Rihanna on social media. Rihanna is also constantly in the trending in twitter.

Let us know who is Rihanna?

Rihanna is a Barbadian singer, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She started her music career at the age of 15 when she performed for American music producer Evan Rogers and Carl Struken in 2003. Her debut album Music of the Sun was released by Def Jam in 2005.

She gained recognition after the release of her album Good Girl Gone Bad in 2007. Rihanna has more than 100 million followers on Twitter. On Twitter, Rihanna ranks fourth among the most followed people in the world with 100 million followers. The singer has global chartbusters like ‘Diamonds’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘We Found Love’ to her credit.

Rihanna is also an actress. She has appeared in many films like Hollywood Film Battleship and Ocean’s 8, Home. The 32-year-old Rihanna also has her own fashion brand named FENTY.

In 2019, Forbes called Rihanna the richest musician. According to Forbes, Rihanna’s total assets are 600 million dollars (4400 crores).

Rihanna owns a $14 million penthouse in Manhattan, New York. She also purchased a house in West London for £7 million in June 2018, in order to be closer to her work with her FENTY fashion label. In December 2018, Rihanna put her Hollywood Hills mansion up for sale after a break-in six months before. The mansion was reported to have been selling for $10.4m.

This is not the first time she has tweeted something like this. Rihanna keeps tweeting on such issues. Recently, he also tweeted about the occupation of the army in Myanmar.

