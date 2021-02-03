Mumbai: The Indian government’s response to the ongoing farmers’ protest has now drawn international condemnation, with several high-profile celebrities speaking out in support of the farmers.

It began with pop singer and businesswoman Rihanna’s short tweet Tuesday night and has now escalated to include several others, including activist Greta Thunberg and vlogger Amanda Cerny.

After Rihanna, now former adult film star Mia Khalifa has come out in support of the farmers. Taking to her twitter handle, Mia tweeted, “What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest”

Later, she posted another Tweet that read, ““Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest”

Earlier, American singer in a post addressed to her 101 million followers and linking a CNN report on the protests wrote, “Why aren’t we talking about this?” The simple post had, in a little more than 12 hours, been shared around 2 lakh times.

In the hours that followed, many others have stepped forward to criticise the situation. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg also spoke up in support of the farmers in India, expressing solidarity with their cause.

Actor Amanda Cerny took to Instagram to extend her support to farmers. Sharing a powerful image from the farmers’ agitation site, Amanda wrote, “The world is watching. You don’t have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers.”

The agitation of farmers against the farm bill has been going since days. This movement is getting support from big stars. During the recent agitation, when the government decided to shut down the internet in some parts of the capital, questions arose over it.