Mumbai: Recently, the gang-rape of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh shook the entire country with Indians living abroad echoing the same anger and disgust towards the incident. Several film stars have also come out to condemn the incident. Among others, Hindi film actress Mallika Sherawat strongly voiced her opinions on the Hathras gang rape on social media.

At the same time, a person has attributed Mallika Sherawat and her films responsible for rising acts of sexual violence against women. In fact, the Murder actress criticized the Hathras gang rape incident on her official Twitter account. She wrote,” “Unless India reforms it’s the medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase.”

Unless india reforms it’s medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) September 30, 2020

Replying to her tweet, the Twitter user wrote, “But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movies contradict your statement. Don’t you think the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role. Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first.”

But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movie contradict your statement. Don’t you thing the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role.

Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first. — Karan Kumar (@karan007kay) October 7, 2020

After this comment from the social media user, Mallika Sherawat erupted and gave a befitting reply.

Mallika replied, “So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s a mentality like yours that makes Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem with my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen.”

So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen https://t.co/I5XdN7zAA6 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) October 7, 2020

This tweet of Mallika Sherawat is going viral on social media. The actress’s fans and all the social media users are reacting to her tweet. Let us tell you that Mallika has acted in many Hindi films. She stays in the headlines for her bold statement in films. Currently, Mallika Sherawat is away from the world of films and showbiz.