Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police in Bhubaneswar Monday arrested Kanha Sahoo (23) and Nabin Satapathy (23) for their involvement in a robbery December 1. One associate is still on the run.

The incident occurred near IRC Village early in the morning when the victim, Sunil Kumar Sahoo, was returning home on his scooter. The accused, along with their accomplice, attacked him with sharp weapons and stole his wallet, bag, and scooter. Sunil’s attempt to raise an alarm forced the assailants to flee the scene.

Based on Sunil’s complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested Kanha and Nabin.

Recovered items included two mobile phones, a sharp weapon, an iron rod, and the stolen scooter. The arrested duo were charged under Section 309(6) of the BNS Act and presented before a local court Monday.

Police are continuing efforts to apprehend their associate and recover all stolen items.

PNN