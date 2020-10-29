Cuttack: Choudwar Police Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly selling fake gold bars to a businessman of the area.

The two accused have been identified as Bijay Behera of Tala Bazaar and Sangram Mohanta of OTM Colony in Choudwar area of the district. Mohanta is from Bihar, but he had been staying in Choudwar.

The matter came to light when the victim Sujit Kumar Maharana lodged an FIR at the Choudwar police station in which he mentioned that two persons took Rs. 5 lakh from him after allegedly selling him fake gold bars.

Some days back both Bijay and Tala confided in Sujit that they had some gold bars with them. When Sujit asked the duo to show him a sample piece, they gave him some sample pieces to verify their quality.

When Sujit took those to a jewellery shop, he found that the sample gold bars were real.

After that the duo delivered gold bars worth Rs 5 lakh to Sujit October 26. When Sujit checked the quality of the gold bars again on the same day, he realised that they were fake.

Sujit immediately lodged an FIR at the police station. Taking quick action, the Choudwar police arrested the duo from Cuttack when they were trying to go to Bihar. Police also seized Rs 1.45 lakh, fake gold bar weighing 900 grams and two mobile phones from their possession.

PNN