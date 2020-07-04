Berhampur: Gopalpur police arrested two persons, registered a case and collected Rs 50,000 as fine from the bride and the groom sides after guests were seen flouting COVID-19 guidelines, Berhampur superintendent of police Pinak Mishra Saturday said.

Police action came following a video showing the groom, his family members and friends dancing, flouting social distancing norms and not wearing masks.

The wedding was held at a hotel in Gopalpur in Ganjam district without giving two hoots to the coronavirus guidelines.

Gopalpur police investigated into the matter after the video went viral.

Notably, both the Union and Odisha governments have given permission for weddings with certain restrictions. Wedding ceremonies can be organised in presence of 50 people while following coronavirus guidelines.