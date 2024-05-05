Rourkela: Two youths drowned while another had a close shave while taking a bath in Takera dam on Brahmani river under Raghunathpali police limits near Rourkela, Saturday.

According to reports, three boys — Zareeb Khan, 19, Rajkumar Mahato, 19, and Bhabesh Prasad, 19 — had been to the Tarkera dam to take a bath at around 1pm Saturday. All three are students of Municipal College in Rourkela.

Bhabesh somehow managed to get himself out of the water and raised an alarm after he noticed his two friends drowning. Locals tried to save them before alerting the fire personnel but in vain.

Fire personnel said they got the information at 3:45pm and soon rushed to the spot. They launched a search operation and fished out the body of Khan first and that of Mahato after one hour.

The spot where they were bathing has been marked as a dangerous zone as the depth of the reservoir is over 50 feet and the spot has a rocky riverbed underneath.

PNN