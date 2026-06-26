Bhubaneswar: Two boys were killed when lightning struck them while taking shelter under a tree in Odisha’s Boudh district Friday, police said.

The two deceased minors were identified as Biswajit Mardha and Charan Kumbhar.

According to the police, the two boys were going to play cricket when lightning and rain started. So, they took shelter under a tree, where lightning struck them. Both were rushed to Manamunda hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Manamunda police registered an unnatural death case and have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

PTI