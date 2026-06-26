Bhubaneswar: In a significant judgement under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a Fast Track Special Court in Odisha’s Cuttack district has convicted an Urdu teacher and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The Ad Hoc Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court-I), Cuttack, convicted Hafiz Nur Artaj, an Urdu teacher at Madrasa Sultania in Buxi Bazar, Cuttack, in a case of aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

Apart from the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment, the convict will have to undergo an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment. The court also directed payment of Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the victim.

According to Cuttack Commissionerate Police, the conviction marks a significant step in efforts to ensure justice in crimes against children.

The case was registered at Cantonment Police Station on August 23, 2025, under Section 6 of the POCSO Act following a complaint filed by the parent of a 12-year-old girl.

Investigation revealed that the accused committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault on the child while teaching Urdu between August and December 2024.

Following completion of the investigation, Investigating Officer SI Motilal Marandi submitted the charge sheet on October 21, 2025, under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The prosecution was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor S.N. Das, which resulted in the conviction and sentencing of the accused on June 23, police said.

UNI