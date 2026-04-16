Giridih: Two persons were burnt alive in a horrific road accident in Jharkhand’s Giridih district Thursday morning after three trucks collided and caught fire near a toll plaza, officials said.

According to information, a speeding truck coming from the Bagodar side lost control and rammed into two trucks parked along the roadside near the Kulgo toll plaza under the Dumri police station limits. The impact was so severe that the truck first crashed into a stationary vehicle before ploughing into another coal-laden truck stationed ahead.

Moments after the collision, a massive fire broke out in the cabins of the vehicles. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing the trucks within minutes and leaving little scope for escape.

A driver and cleaner, trapped inside one of the trucks, were unable to get out in time and were burnt alive.

Eyewitnesses said the blaze was so intense that locals could not go near the vehicles despite desperate attempts to douse the flames and rescue those trapped.

Two of the trucks were completely gutted in the fire, while the third sustained partial damage.

Teams from the Dumri police station and the fire brigade rushed to the spot after receiving information. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after a lot of effort. The charred bodies were later recovered from the wreckage.

The driver of another truck also sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Dumri Referral Hospital with the help of local residents. His condition is reported to be critical.

Dumri SDPO Sumit Prasad said that efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased.

“Prima facie, the accident appears to have been caused by overspeeding and negligence,” he said.

Police later cleared the damaged vehicles from the roadway, restoring traffic movement in the area.

A detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact sequence of events and fix responsibility, a police official said.