Bhubaneswar: On the second day of implementation of the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act Monday, the transport department seized two buses of a private educational institution for allegedly running without fitness certificates.

The two buses were detained during a routine check in Bhubaneswar. A fine of Rs 25,500 each was imposed on them.

First it was known that the buses did not have fitness certificates. Later it came to fore after investigation that they did not have their valid registration and pollution certificates.

Aside from not having fitness certificates, the busses did not have valid registration or pollution certificates either.

Notably, officials of transport and police department in Rayagada had imposed a fine of Rs 1,10,800 on a truck coming from Andhra Pradesh for violating rules Sunday. It was when the driver of the truck failed to produce road permit and tax documents, the fine was levied. The truck was carrying timbers to JK Paper Mills in Rayagada.

Sunday the transport department had collected Rs 6.5 lakh as fines imposed on traffic rules violators, it was learnt.

PNN