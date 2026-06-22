Jaipur: Close on the heels of maternal deaths and kidney-related complications reported in Kota and Bikaner following caesarean deliveries, a similar case has surfaced at Paota District Hospital in Jodhpur, where eight women have fallen ill, with two admitted to the ICU, officials said Monday.

June 20, eight pregnant women underwent caesarean sections at the hospital. Subsequently, their health deteriorated. Two women are in critical condition and have been shifted to the ICU at MDM hospital.

One patient suffered severe kidney complications following excessive bleeding after surgery. Another patient became unconscious after the procedure and was found to have damaged both kidneys and liver, along with urinary complications. She underwent dialysis after being shifted to the ICU.

Official sources indicated that several other women who underwent caesarean sections on the same day are also unwell and are suspected of suffering from septicemia. One of the serious women reportedly comes from Rural Jodhpur. She experienced heavy bleeding after the caesarean section Saturday morning. Her blood pressure dropped significantly, and her kidney function was affected. Then she was admitted to the ICU at MDM Hospital late Saturday night.

Another serious patient became unconscious after the caesarean section. Medical tests revealed her kidneys and liver were damaged, and she also faced difficulty with urine output. She has been shifted to the ICU and placed on dialysis.

Dr. Kulbir Singh, Paota Hospital’s principal medical officer, stated that the matter has been reported to the Medical College administration.

Medical College Principal Dr. B.S. Jodha said that blood samples and culture tests of affected patients are being conducted, and all patients remain under close medical surveillance.

Meanwhile, Bikaner Hospital also registered the death of the second woman undergoing treatment in the Medicine ICU at PBM Hospital, Bikaner. She died Sunday after suffering kidney failure following childbirth.

The deceased, identified as 26-year-old Sharda, became the second maternal death linked to the ongoing health crisis at the hospital after the earlier death of a woman named Preeti.

The incidents have raised serious concerns regarding hospital management and patient care. Hospital sources stated that the condition of two other serious women, Imrati and Kamala, who also developed kidney complications after delivery, is gradually improving.

Health authorities continue to monitor the situation while investigations into the causes of these complications are underway.