Bolangir: At least two persons were killed and four others sustained critical injuries in a fierce clash between two rival groups at Jarasingha village under Deogaon police limits in Bolangir district.

Also read: Commissionerate Police forcibly disperses, picks up protesting ANM workers in Bhubaneswar

The incident took place Saturday afternoon over past enmity.

The deceased were identified as Sripati Bhesra from Harijanpada and Dhanamata Rout from Baharapada in Jarasingha village of Bolangir district, an official of Deogaon police station informed.

According to sources, Sripati was grazing a herd of goats in the afternoon when he was attacked by Dhanamata with sharp weapons leaving him critically injured. Later, Sripati was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Reacting to the developments, a group of villagers from Harijanpada barged into Dhanamata’s house armed with weapons and hacked him to death.

Other members of Dhanamata’s family have been critically injured in the fatal group clash. Some members of the family managed to flee to a safe location and escaped the attack, a local villager said.

Infight has been going on between the Rout and Bhesra families of Baharapada and Harijanpada for past several days over irrigation of respective farmlands, the villager added.

Out of the four injured belonging to Baharapada, the health conditions of Brahma Suna and Karma Suna are said to be critical. They have been shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Bural after their conditions deteriorated.

Palpable tension prevails in the area and a platoon of police force has been deployed to avert any untoward incident.

PNN