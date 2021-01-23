Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police forcibly dispersed and picked up the auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) workers who have been protesting at Lower PMG in the capital city Saturday morning.

According to a source, a scuffle ensued between the police and ANM workers who were on protest demanding regularisation of jobs. The protestors at the Lower PMG were asked to immediately vacate the area in view of the rehearsal of forthcoming Republic Day parade.

“We will continue our protest till the Odisha government fulfill our demands. We respect the Republic Day celebrations and hence, moving from this place (Lower PMG square) for the time being,” said a protestor.

Notably, the ANM workers have been protesting at the Lower PMG for over two months. Two of the protesting ANM workers had earlier attempted to self immolate by pouring kerosene on their bodies.

The State government had engaged over 21,000 ANMs, staff nurses and pharmacists on ‘temporary basis’ to augment the health workforce for smooth functioning of COVID care homes (CCHs) in Odisha.

PNN