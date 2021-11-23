Jharsuguda: Two bike riders were killed while another sustained critical injuries after their bike hit a stationary truck parked at Sagarpalli Square on National Highway-49 under Lakhanpur police limits in this district late Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Tikeswar Munda, 38, and his nephew Dashrathi Munda, 25, from Bedajharan village under Rengali police limits. The injured was identified as Ganesh Munda, 21, another nephew of the deceased Tikeswar Munda.

Lakhanpur police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The bodies were handed over to their family members after postmortem.

The mishap sparked tension in the area as irate locals and family members demanding compensation staged a road blockade by putting up the bodies on the National Highway-49. The road blockade which started at 12 noon continued till 4pm. The protestors claimed that illegal parking of heavy vehicles has resulted in frequent mishaps and that should be stopped.

They relented after additional tehsildar of Lakhanpur Anuranjan Tete, Lakhanpur SDPO Dillip Das, IIC Dukhindra Sahu and his Rengali counterpart Cresnesia Samaria reached the spot and gave away Rs 10,000 from the district Red-Cross fund and Rs 2,000 from the Harishchandra Yojana to the families of each deceased as well as announced of assistance.

