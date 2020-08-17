Mayurbhanj: In a tragic mishap, two persons were killed and two others were injured after the tractor they were travelling in overturned near Jhinkiria Chowk under Rasgovindpur police limits in Mayurbhanj district Monday.

While the deceased were identified as Budha Murmu and Mangal Murmu, the injured were Dukhia Hembram and Prabhat Hembram. The injured duo was immediately rescued by local people and rushed to Baripada hospital.

Sources said that the four including the driver were on the road from early Monday morning. As they were nearing Jhinkiria Chowk, the driver lost control on the wheels following which the vehicle skidded off the road and overturned, killing two on the spot.

However, who was driving the tractor is yet to be ascertained.

Rasgovindpur police, after being informed, reached the spot and seized the bodies and the ill-fated tractor. The bodies were sent to Baripada hospital for post mortem.

PNN