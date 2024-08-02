Berhampur: At least two persons died and 28 others fell sick due to a suspected diarrhoea outbreak in the last few days in Odisha’s Ganjam district, officials said Friday.

A medical team from Berhampur was sent to Adapada village in Sanakhemundi block of the district Thursday to provide treatment to the affected people, they said.

Of the 28 people who were taken ill, 20 were undergoing treatment at the Adapada community health centre and one of them was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here as his condition was critical, said Sarojini Devi, additional district medical officer (ADMO), Ganjam.

Others were under medical observation at their residences.

The deceased were identified as Kenchu Nayak and Kanchan Nayak, both above 70 years of age, another official said.

The two elderly persons, who died in the village due to suspected diarrhoeal infection, were also inflicted with some other diseases, he said.

Consumption of water from wells was suspected to be the cause of the outbreak while the area witnessed rain in the last week.

“Samples from various water sources in the village have been collected for laboratory tests,” Devi said.

