Koraput: Two persons were killed after an unknown vehicle rear-ended a two-wheeler near Mundiguda area under Narayanapatna block in Koraput district in wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Molik Praska (35) and Barak Praska (25) from Mundiguda.

The deceased duo and several others were going to Laxmipur village on two two-wheelers. The unknown vehicle hit Molik and Barak from behind killing them on the spot. The accident took place around 4:20am.

On being informed, Narayanapatna police reached the spot, recovered the bodies, sent them for postmortem and seized the bike. A detailed investigation is underway.

In an unrelated mishap that took place in Keonjhar district Saturday afternoon, two persons died after a speeding truck hit their bike.

Sanjiv Maharana (28) and Pintu Patra (27) from Nuagaon village under Harichandanpur police limits in Keonjhar district had come to Harichandanpur on a two-wheeler on some work. On their way back home, a speeding truck ran over them near Bhagamunda Ashram School killing them on the spot.

On being informed, Harichandanpur police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and seized the bike.

