Bhubaneswar: At least two workers died owing to asphyxiation while carrying out sewerage manhole cleaning at Brahmeswar Patana area near Tankapani Road in Bhubaneswar Friday morning.

The deceased workers were identified as 55-year-old Sunaram Sardar and 25-year-old Siluku Barua.

According to a source, the two workers who were engaged in manual cleaning fell sick after getting choked inside a manhole under a project which is being executed at Tankapani Road.

On being informed, Badagada police immediately reached the mishap site. Police rescued the men and sent them to Capital Hospital for treatment where doctors declared them ‘brought dead’.

The bodies were later sent for postmortem to the Capital Hospital. Police have launched a probe in this connection which is still underway, a police official said.

