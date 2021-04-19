Berhampur: At least two persons were killed and three others were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a crusher unit at Kukudakhandi area under Sadar police limits in Ganjam district Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh Kumar and Suresh and the injured as Deepak Patra, Sai Gopal and Sushant Panda.

According to a source, the gas cylinder was kept at a shed at the crusher unit. Due reasons yet to be ascertained, the cylinder caught fire and in no time exploded, producing a deafening sound.

Santosh, Suresh, Deepak, Sai and Sushant were working near the shed. The impact of the blast was so intense that it left Santosh and Suresh dead on the spot and injured the other three critically.

The injured were immediately rescued and rushed to Kukudakhandi government hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

After getting information about the mishap, police and administrative officers reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post mortem.

“From the intensity of the explosion, it can easily be said that a gas cylinder cannot be the sole reason. Explosives must have been stored there,” maintained some local people.

The police have launched an investigation into the mishap to ascertain the exact cause of the blast.

