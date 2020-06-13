Kalahandi: Two doctors, both female, at Narla Community Health Centre in Kalahandi district tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said Saturday.

Both the doctors reportedly contracted the disease after coming in direct contact with a returnee from Telangana. According to Kalahandi Collecttor Parag Harshad Gavali, the returnee visited the CHC by breaking home quarantine protocols.

“The returnee had completed seven-day institutional quarantine and was asked to undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine. Instead of informing local ASHA or other officials, the concerned person visited the CHC,” said Gavali.

Kalahandi district administration assured that all required steps to sanitise the CHC have been carried out and a temporary shutdown of the centre has been initiated.

Earlier, four AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors, including three senior resident doctors, had tested positive for COVID-19.

PNN