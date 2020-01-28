Bantala: Two persons were electrocuted Tuesday morning after they accidentally came in contact with a live 11KV wire that had been set up to trap wild animal at Kanja village under Bantala police limit in Angul district.

The deceased have been identified as Lulu Biswal (20) and Abindra Gadnayak (40) – both residents of the same locality.

According to a source, while Lulu died on the spot after coming in contact with the wire, Abindra sustained severe burn injuries. The latter was immediately rescued and rushed to the district headquarter hospital (DHH) where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

On being informed, forest department officials and the officials of energy department reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN