Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, two former MLAs and one sitting BJD MLA joined the BJP Monday.

They are former minister and sitting BJD MLA from Telkoi Assembly seat Premananda Nayak, former MLAs Naren Pallai and Rajendra Kumar Das.

BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal inducted them into the party fold at a function in the state headquarters office here.

Earlier, Jayadev MLA Arabinda Dhali had also quit the party and joined the BJP. Two sitting MLAs Pradeep Panigrahi from the Gopalpur Assembly seat and Prasanta Kumar Jagadev from the Chilika Assembly seat were elected as BJD candidates but later expelled from the party for indulging in “anti-party activities” had already joined the BJP.

A two-time MLA from the Telkoi (ST) seat as BJD candidate Premananda who was elected to the state Assembly in the 2009 and 2019 elections had served the Naveen Patnaik government as Minister of state for Skill Development and Technical Education from 2019 to 2022.

Naren Pallai and Rajendra Prasad Das were elected to the state Assembly in the 2004 and 2009 elections respectively. While Pallai was elected to the Assembly from Bhadrak as a Congress candidate, Rajendra was elected as a BJD candidate from the Dhamnagar Assembly seat.

Rajendra had also contested the Dhamnagar by-poll as an independent candidate after the BJD party denied him a party ticket but got defeated at the hands of BJP candidate Suryavanshi in the by-poll.

Three prominent personalities Sunday joined the BJP. They are retired IAS officer Hrushikesh Panda who was a topper in the 1979 batch, Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Pattnaik and former joint secretary Rajya Sabha Ramakanta Das.

All of them joined the BJP in the presence of Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Lata Usendi, both in charge of party affairs in Odisha and the party’s state unit president Manmohan Samal.

UNI