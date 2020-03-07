Rupsa: After graduation, two college mates instead of running after jobs took up fish farming and became self sufficient in Rupsa area of Balasore. Their farming success has set an example for those unsuccessfully running after jobs.

Their efforts are a pointer to the growth of freshwater pisciculture in the district even as the state government’s initiatives under Mo Machha Pokhari Yojana is encouraging farmers to become self-reliant with fishery.

Most importantly, this farming has cemented their friendship for the duo.

They are Prasanna Kumar Sahu of Pinchabania and Bansidhar Panda of Taharpur under Rupsa police limits.

“Our aim is to produce fish on a large scale with modern technology and export fish to other states and districts. The state government should create proper marking facilities for the locally grown fish though mandis. With the help of fisheries officials and technicians, we have been able to earn Rs 30 lakh per annum,” they noted.

They admitted that poverty and basic shortcomings of their families forced them to look for this means which brought financial success and identity as leading fish farmers in the district.

They have strongly yeaned for self-sufficiency and worked with vigour. Initially, they started plantain farming, but it did not click. Later, they switched to fish farming which now earns them Rs 30 lakh per annum. Besides, they have been helping as guides for over 100 fish farmers in Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

The two friends recalled their college days. In 2000, they completed graduation in Nilamani College. Their families were going through poverty and financial crisis. The two wanted to wriggle out of the mess and thought of doing something.

They took seven acres of land on lease in 2002 and started banana cultivation. They had initially earned some profits. But hailstorm and gale flattened the entire plantation. They suffered irreparable loss.

The two were initially dejected, but mustered courage to start fish farming. Prasanna borrowed money from some people and started fish farming on his 1.5 acres in 2011. For three years, Prasanna made profits.

In 2013, the two made it a joint venture called Friends Fishery Farm. The two grew fish in 3 acres. They produced 70 quintals of fish per acre, which encouraged them to carry on with the farming.

In 2014, the two were adjudged successful fish farmers in the district in 2014. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik honoured them with citations and award at Balasore ITI ground in the same year. They received Rs 3 lakh as government incentive.

This incentive boosted their morale so high that they expanded fish farming to 17 acres on a lease basis. They grew bhakura, rohi, bahul, pangas, mir varieties.

Besides, they have also grown various vegetables on the banks of ponds. They have engaged five people for vegetable work and fish farming.

Both the friends have received training in growing high-yielding fish spawns in Kolkata, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Bhubaneswar.

Inspired by their fish farming, 25 families of the Pinchabania and over 100 families in Mayurbhanj have taken up fish farming in 500 acres. The two have been giving consultancy and providing fish spawns and feeds to these fish farmers.

The two friends have also been imparting training to fish farmers at the district fisheries college. “Without going after the government jobs, we have been self-dependent,” they beamed.