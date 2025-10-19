Anandapur: A court here in Anandpur Saturday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of four brothers in Panchugochhia village under Anandapur police limits in Keonjhar district in 2002.

According to case records, in July 2002, villagers Dhaneswar Ojha and Damodar Ojha attacked and killed four brothers, Jaldhar Dalai, Budhia Dalai, Sadhu Dalai and Uddhab Dalai over past enmity.

The victims were allegedly chased down and assaulted with lethal weapons on the village road, leading to their deaths.

Initially, seven persons were named in the case, but four were later acquitted for lack of evidence, while one of the accused has since died.

After examining 25 witnesses and 80 documents, the Anandapur Additional District and Sessions Judge found Dhaneswar and Damodar guilty under sections 302 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

Both convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each.

Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two years of rigorous imprisonment, the court ordered.