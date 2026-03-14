Kuchinda: Two girls—one aged six years and the other four months—were found dead in a well in Sargidihi village under Jaraga panchayat of Mahulpali police station in Sambalpur district Friday. Police suspect it to be a case of murder after a preliminary probe. The deceased were identified as the daughters of James Madki.

According to sources, Madki returned home in the afternoon after work but did not find his children or their mother at home. Local residents later informed him that the two children had allegedly been thrown into a nearby well and their mother had gone missing. Madki rushed to the well and saw the bodies of the children floating in the water. They were immediately rescued and taken to the Gobindpur hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

On receiving information, Mahulpali police and Kuchinda SDPO Pradeep Kumar Das reached the spot and launched an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Police said they are examining the claims made by villagers, but the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established. An investigation is underway, police said.