Sonepur/Rayagada: The Odisha Vigilance department Thursday conducted raids on the properties of two government officials, a panchayat executive officer (PEO) in Sonepur and a deputy executive engineer of Rayagada Works Division, on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Anti-corruption wing officials of Bolangir, Sambalpur and Sonepur divisions simultaneously raided the house of the PEO of Cherupali gram panchayat early morning Thursday. The PEO has been identified as Durjyodhan Meher.

The searches are being conducted simultaneously at Meher’s residential house at Manikeswari in Sonepur town and office at Cherupali.

The total value of his moveable and immovable assets was yet to be ascertained as the raids were underway at the time of filing of this report.

The raids are being conducted under the supervision of Vigilance SP Sarah Sharma, it was learnt.

On the other hand, five teams of vigilance sleuths conducted raids on the properties of Uddhab Padhi, deputy executive engineer in Rayagada (R&B) Division-II at Gunupur.

On the strength of a search warrant issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur, five teams of the anti-graft officials conducted raids simultaneously at Padhi’s three storied building in Berhampur, one flat in Puri, his business unit at Dharakote and his quarters and office at Gunupur in Rayagada district.

Since the raids were underway, the total value of Padhi’s moveable and immovable properties was yet to be ascertained.

PNN