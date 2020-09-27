Sundargarh: After several doctors, nurses and staff tested positive for COVID-19 in Sarsara Community Healthcare centre and Ghosara Primary Healthcare centre, the hospital administrations of both the hospitals have suspended the Out Patient Department (OPD) services till September 29.

The hospital authorities informed Sunday that the hospitals were shut 3pm, Saturday and will remain closed till 3pm, September 29.

That said, emergency patients are being allowed to enter hospital premises.

The hospital authorities have asked the infected medical staff to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the district are rising steadily. Sundargarh district administration Sunday recorded 103 fresh COVID-19 cases. With this, total COVID cases in the district have reached 7,271. While active cases stand at 1,109, total 6,119 COVID patients have recovered from the disease. As many as 39 persons succumbed to the virus in the district.

