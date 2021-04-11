Cuttack: In a major crackdown, Twin City Commissionerate Police busted a firearm smuggling racket and arrested two gun-runners from Cuttack.

Informing about the gun-runners, police commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi Sunday said a total of six firearms and 32 live ammunition were seized from their possession.

Chauliaganj police ib Cuttack were tipped off Saturday night about the firearm smugglers. A team carried out raids at the informed place and nabbed the miscreants. Four mobile phones and a car were also seized from their possession.

The identity of the accused men is yet to be revealed by the cop. They were booked under the Arms Act and were produced in a court.

Notably, a firearm smuggling racket was busted in Koraput April 8. The district police had arrested three gunrunners identified as Shankar Pradhan (23) from Phampuni area, Mohammed Ansar Alli (52) from Paikasahi and Rakesh Kumar Sukri (27) from Damaput area. Three pistols and six live bullets were seized from their possession.