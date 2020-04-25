Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Saturday arrested two men from Badagada area of Bhubaneswar for harassing a rape victim.

One of the arrested men allegedly introduced himself as the IIC of Khandagiri police station to the victim.

The accused persons, Manoj Kumar Mohanty and his aide, Rabindra Sahoo were arrested by the Khandagiri police.

Mohanty hails from Koraput while Sahoo is a resident of Laxmisagar area here. Mohanty who has been staying in the city for the past several days claims to be a reporter working for a web portal.

According to a source, Mohanty reportedly contacted the rape victim by impersonating as the IIC of Khandagiri police station. He telephoned the girl repeatedly and asked her to meet him at a hotel in Jayadev Vihar area.

However, the victim approached Khandagiri police smelling some foul play owing to his rude behaviour over phone.

Later, the Khandagiri police arrested Manoj and his aide from Badagada area on basis of a written report lodged by the victim. The victims were sent to judicial custody after police produced them before court here.

Recently Laxmisagar Police had caught Manoj who was engaged in an altercation with a vegetable vendor few days back in Laxmisagar area.