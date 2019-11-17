Berhampur: Police have arrested two young men on charges of raping two minor girls in Patapur area of Ganjam district Sunday morning.

This incident took place late Saturday night, the police said.

According to the victims, the accused duo raped them when they were alone at their house.

FIRs were lodged at Patapur police station on this context after the victims confided about the matter to their parents.

Acting on the FIR, a manhunt was launched to nab the accused and both of them were nabbed Sunday morning, police said while adding that the accused are being interrogated.

Both the victim and accused duos were sent for medical examination and further investigation into the incident is on.

PNN